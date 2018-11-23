Ghana: West Hills Mall Workers Receive Training in Fire Safety

in News / by GT Admin /

Mr Isaac Saah

Management and staff of the West Hills Mall at Weija, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have undergone a day's fire training exercise, to be sensitised on fire safety measures.

The training, which was facilitated by personnel of the Weija Fire Station involved theory and practical rudiments of fire fighting.

Participants were trained on how to identify causes of fire, its composition and classification, how to extinguish fire, as well as safety tips on controlling fire involving petrol and gas.

The Ga South Municipal Fire Service Commander, Divisional Officer (DO) 11, Isaac Saah, said the training was to help reduce fire incidence in the area.

It was also to educate the workers on basic fire prevention methods, especially at the workplace.

DOII Saah said "LI 1724, 2003 expounds that all public premises should have fire safety protection and certificates".

He said that fire safety issues should be handled promptly, and urged workers to participate in fire safety training to be able to prevent fire outbreaks

He advised participants to avoid overloading their main sockets and extension boards as that could cause overheating and subsequently trigger a fire outbreak, adding that although extension boards may have spaces to plug in enough appliances, it was not always safe to do so.

DOII Saah cautioned against the use of sub-standard electrical cables for wiring, overloading of sockets, faulty electrical appliances, and to ensure regular maintenance of electrical equipment.

The Centre Manager of West Hills Mall, Mr Jacob Quarmson, who took part in the training, expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Fire Service and management of the council for providing the training programme.