Ghana: Valley View Varsity Launches 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of the Valley View University (VVU) was launched in Accra on Friday.

It had the theme; "Celebrating 40 years of Value-Based Higher Education in Ghana."

The celebration which would begin in January, next year, involved lectures, social tours, religious and women empowerment programmes, honouring of pioneers, entrepreneurship and Adventists professionals.

Other programmes planned for the celebration include alumni homecoming, graduation, health and career fair, international conferences and academic seminars, exhibitions for various schools and faculties and climaxed with a thanksgiving service in December 2019.

The president of Oakwood University in the United State of America, Dr Jeslie Pollard who spoke at the ceremony said 40 years in the life of every individual or society should be a game changer that would urge one to pursue more excellence.

According to him, the quality of discipline instilled in students of the university would one day make it one of the best in the world.

"Through the tenacity of purpose, coupled with the discipline, quality of education and outstanding achievement would make this university the best in the world," he added.

Dr Pollard explained that pursuing excellence would come with frustration and challenges and urged the authorities to tap the capacities at its disposal to overcome obstacles in order to achieve success in the shortest possible time.

He charged the students to commit themselves to the excellence churned out by the university as well as make that perfect commitment to uplift the image of the university.

"You must dream big to become successful, VVU must grow bigger, better in order to make it the best, which rests on the shoulders of the students," he added.

He said 40 years is a mystical number, Jesus fasted for 40 days, and Moses was in the wilderness for 40 years that is why successful people know that in life there are setbacks because you cannot get there by yourself but through team work.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Pastor Professor Daniel Kwame Bediako assured that everything possible would be done to maintain the level of commitment, dedication and discipline as demanded of a Christian institution.