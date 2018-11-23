Ghana: Maidens Coach Confident Ahead of Mexico Clash

The national female U-17 team the Black Maidens of Ghana will face Mexico on Sunday in their quarter final fixture of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay

The Maidens booked the fixture after defeating The Young Football Ferns of New Zealand 2-0 in their last group game played on Tuesday to end the group campaign with the maximum nine points.

Skipper Abdulai Mukarama continued with her hot form in the competition after netting a double against New Zealand to send his goal tally to six in three matches.

After a goalless first half, Ghana broke the deadlock in the 61st minute through a splendid strike by the leading scorer of the competition who outruns New Zealand defender, Marisa Van Der Meer to latch onto Nina Norshie's lofted long ball to slot the ball beyond goalkeeper Anna Leat.

Mukarama was at it again at the 89th minute when the 16-year-old,having received a pass from Suzzy Teye, once again beat a defender to fire home her second on the night.

With this incredible form, she would hope to get more goals in Sunday's showdown against Mexico, who finished second in Group B.

Coach Evans Adotey after the game on Tuesday said, the next game would be more difficult but would work hard to make it through.

"The next level would be more tactical as most of the tough teams would be playing at this stage but we must prepare very well for the challenge, "he stated.

Coach Adotey admitted the Mexicans will come as very tough and difficult opponents judging by the performance they have displayed so far but was optimistic his girls will rise to the task to advance to the next stage of the competition.

New Zealand, having booked their place at the next stage, despite the defeat to the Maidens, would also face Japan in their next game.