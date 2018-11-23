Ghana: Kotoko Launch Confed. Cup Campaign

Kumasi — Kumasi Asante Kotoko has launched the 2018-19 CAF Confederation Cup competition with a call on their fans to support the club.

Executive Board Chairman, Mr Kwame Kyei, who made the call indicated their readiness and determination to go for the ultimate, but said "we need the supporters to achieve this; fact is, without you we cannot go far or achieve our aim of going for the competition."

The Porcupine Warriors are representing the country in the CAF second tier competition by virtue of being the defending champions of the FA Cup competition.

The decision to participate in the competition as taken after a meeting involving the country's Normalisation Committee and the clubs which agreed that Ghana was sending no representatives due to the football storm over an Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary exposing the rot in football administration in Ghana.

Kotoko and Medeama, however made appeals through the Committee to be given the nod to compete despite the earlier resolution but Kotoko's claim was supported more by the statutes of CAF.

The Asanteman Warriors based their claim on CAF regulations Section VI (6) which clearly indicated that in the event that a federation does not organise a cup competition for whatsoever reason, that federation has the right to present the participation request of the same club that had previously won the federation's cup.

The competition launch also coincided with the unveiling of a new bus for the club as the campaign begins November 28.

Already, the club has released for the competition a list of 26 players including 11 new ones, such as Kwame Bonsu, Maxwell Baako, Umar Bashiru and Martin Antwi as midfielders.

The others are goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe who joined from Zambia side Lusaki Dynamo, Yaw Frimpong, Abdul Ismail Ganiu, Naby Laye Keita and Abass Mohammed.

Mr. Kyei said "we are going to Africa, and we believe we will overcome all the obstacles and bring home the cup."

Head Coach, C.K Akonnor, also reminded the fans of their main role as supporters and urged them to cheer the club whether in good or difficult times.

"We may not have things very smooth everyday but when the going becomes smooth, cheer us on but when its gets tough, it's important to know it is such times the players need you most."

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Mr George Amoako has told kickgh.com that Kotoko will benefit financially if they are handed a walkover against a yet-to-be-named Cameroonian opponents in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup following uncertainty over the two-legged encounter.

Kotoko are expected to engage the winners of the Cameroonian FA Cup between Edding Sports and Lion Blesse in the preliminary stages of CAF Confederation Cup.

Edding Sports and Lion Blesse will play the final on November 25, with the winner arriving three days later to play Asante Kotoko.

But Secretary General of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Benjamin Balo held a meeting with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday pleading with them to set a new date for the match as the timeline between their FA Cup final and the Confederation Cup game will be short.

However, the Kumasi-based side declined their request claiming that the decision to postpone the game depends on CAF.

"It will be a good step when it results in a walkover. When we get a walk over the Cameroonians, we'll gain financially."