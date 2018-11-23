Ghana: Tecno Launches 2 New Smartphones

Tecno, fast rising smartphones manufacturers, has launched Tecno Camon 11 and Camon 11PRO onto the Ghanaian market last week in Accra.

The new devices were added to the Tecno Camon smartphones series with much more upgraded features for smartphones enthusiasts.

Mr Justin Chen, Country Manager of Tecno Ghana, said Tecno would continue to satisfy its customers with improved features, adding that "Tecno will always put measures in place to meet its cherished customers' demands as expected."

Mr Ernest Sonkor, Sales Manager of Tecno Ghana, commenting on the phones said, the battery capacity is 3750 mAh, making it possible for users of the Camon 11 and Camon PRO devices make calls last for 12 hours and watch video for 9.5 hours.

He added that the durability of the battery could last for 360 hours for its users, while Camon 11 and Camon PRO have 16 and 24 mega pixel respectively which come with dual rear cameras and quad flash on all the devices.

He said, "the devices have good camera quality with an AI (Artificial Intelllignt) feature which makes selfie more clearer; they also have 19:9 screen ratio and an 87.5 per cent screen to body ratio with 500 Nits brightness."

Additionally, the phones have a screen display of 6.2 inches and a super full view, he said, explaining that one could tap on the fingerprint sensor of the phone to automatically start recording a call and re-tap the fingerprint sensor again to stop recording.

Unlike other devices which do not allow uninstallation of Apps, , users of the latest camon devices could delete unwanted Apps on the phone, he stressed.

Mr Daniel Glover, General Manager of Tecno, said the phones came out as a research finding which stipulated that most of Ghanaians and Africans love phones with good cameras.

He said the research finding culminated in the introduction of the Camon series onto the market and deliver a great customer satisfaction, and appealed to its innumerable clientele to trust in Tecno for delivering to meet their expectations and would never regret it because the turnover is going to be fast.