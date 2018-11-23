Seychelles: Cabinet Business-Thursday, 22 November 2018

press release

President Danny Faure chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on wednesday morning, 21st November, at which a number of legal and policy memoranda were considered.

Cabinet approved amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act 2016 to reinforce its implementation and improve the Commission's efficiency in discharging their duties.

Cabinet also approved amendments to the Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services Agency Act, 2010. The aim of the review was to update the law and to broaden the scope for risk mitigation.

Cabinet approved the designation of two areas under the Seychelles Marine Spatial Plan Initiatve for protected areas status under the National Parks and Nature Conservancy Act.

Cabinet also gave its approval for the implementation of the e-passport project. The e-passport would improve the security features to protect the document from a range of threats of fraudulent reproduction.

Cabinet endorsed the report on the Alignment of Seychelles National Qualifications Framework to the Southern African Development Community Qualifications Framework. This alignment will allow the Seychelles qualifications to be recognized within the SADC region hence facilitating access to employment and further studies.

Cabinet was also briefed on the proceedings of the 5th Our Oceans Conference held in Indonesia at the end of October. During this conference, Seychelles, with the support of the World Bank, launched the world's first sovereign Blue Bond. It also made a commitment to host the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) headquarters in Seychelles.