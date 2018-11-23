Eritrean Nationals Abroad Conduct Various Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Israel, Republic of Sudan, Qatar, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, as well as the Republic of South Sudan have conducted various public diplomacy activities.

According to report, in a meeting they conducted on 16 November in connection with the lifting of the sanctions that has been imposed on Eritrea for nine years, the Eritrean Community in Israel expressed conviction to play due part in development drives.

Youth organized as "Mahber Fnote Sema'etat" on their part conducted a similar public diplomacy activity on 17 November and contributed 8,640 USD pledging to shoulder the responsibility of supporting 12 more families of the martyrs' in addition to the 200 families they have been supporting for the last 2 years.

During a celebration the Eritrean nationals residing in the Republic of Sudan conducted recently in connection with the lifting of the sanctions, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy stating that the new era of peace is the result of the strong unity and resilience of the Eritrean people and Government, called on the participants to strengthen participation.

Similarly, in an event the Eritrean community in Qatar organized, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, gave briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region and underlined that the new era of peace and friendship prevailing in the region is the result of the steadfastness and resilience of the people and government of Eritrea.

In the same vein, nationals residing in the German cities of Cologne and Munich conducted various activities in support of the peace and cooperation prevailing the region and expressed readiness to enhance contribution in the national development endeavors.

PFDJ organization in Upper Germany also conducted its annual congress on 17 November in the city of Hamburg. Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy gave briefing on the objective situation of the homeland as well as on regional and international developments.

Likewise, Ms. Hanna Simon, Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of France also organized a seminar for nationals residing in Paris and its environs on the development of peace and the contribution that is expected from the citizens.

In related news, nationals residing in the Italian cities of Milan and Rome celebrated the lifting of the unwarranted sanctions that has been imposed on Eritrea. According to report, the Eritrean Community in Milan also conducted its annual activity meeting.

The National Union of Eritrean Women organization in the United Kingdom also conducted its annual congress on 18 November in the city of Birmingham. At the meeting in which the nationals elected an executive committee for three years term, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and North Ireland stating that the NUEW is one of the social forces that struggles for social justice, reminded members to regularly assess their activities and contribute due part in the era of peaceful prospect.