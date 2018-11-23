Ghana: Stakeholders to Discuss Economic Diplomacy Next Week

About 90 key stakeholders in the economic and diplomacy sectors of the country will next week converge on Accra to deliberate on how diplomacy could propel economic growth.

They are from agencies under the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Trade and Industry and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Scheduled for November 28th and 30th, the conference, to be held on the theme "Leveraging Economic Diplomacy for Ghana's Industrialisation Agenda" would also discuss Ghana beyond Aid and Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

The three day "2nd Stakeholder's conference" would have participants from Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning, National Planning Commission, Bank of Ghana and Academia.

It would focus on the promotion of made-in-Ghana products and services, Ghana's position on the African Continental Free Trade Area Agenda and the country's 10-point strategy on Industrialisation.

The Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia is expected to open the conference.

At a press briefing in Accra on Monday, the Deputy Minister for foreign affairs, Mr Charles Wiredu said the objective was to share information and best practises as well as challenges faced by key stakeholders of the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, the outcome of the conference was expected to provide crucial information that would support the effort of the Ministry through its missions abroad to aggressively promote "Made in Ghana" goods and services.

He added it could as well attract the needed Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) for Ghana's Industrialisation agenda.

The conference was reintroduced by the ministry in its effort to re-align its policies to effectively achieve Ghana's foreign policy objectives and also give an impetus on Government's economic transformation agenda.

The ministry would continue to create avenues through which the country's economy would be boosted.

He pointed out that the success of the maiden edition of the conference contributed to the visit of high-profiled dignitaries and business delegation that continue to visit the country.

Mr Wiredu expressed confidence that this year's conference would help the country leverage economic diplomacy for Ghana's industrialisation agenda and called on stakeholders to play their respective roles effectively to achieve their set targets.