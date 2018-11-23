Ghana: 'Parents Must Be Responsible for Their Ward's Education'

The Ga West Municipal Director of Education, Samuel Narh Kudji has admonished parents to see themselves as major stakeholders in the education of their children.

"To build an inheritance for your child, you should see yourself as a major shareholder in your child's education at all, because the time you allocate each day for your child is the valuable inheritance you are accumulating for his or her education," he said.

Mr Kudji was speaking at the Universal Children's Day held at Akramaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

It was under the auspices of OMEP Ghana, a non-governmental organisation focused on early childhood education and had the theme: "Children are taking over and turning the world blue."

As part of the celebration, the foundation donated 50 dual-desks to the Akramaman Anglican Basic School.

Mr Kudji urged parents to contribute positively to their children's academic performance to enable them have sound minds to excel at all levels of their education.

He appealed on parents to provide basic needs of children both at school and at home, adding that, parents' provision of balanced diet for children was essential for their growth and development.

He commended the foundation for their support saying "the gesture is timely."

Mrs Nyamikeh Kyiamah, president of OMEP Ghana, said that "we want to build a world where every child is in school, safe from harm, can fulfil their potential and encourage celebration by wearing blue clothing or accessories and share with the world during it celebration."

Mrs Kyiamah advised children to learn hard to become useful citizens in the country explaining that the aim for celebrating the Day was to improve child welfare worldwide, promote children's rights, togetherness and awareness amongst all children.