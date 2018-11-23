Ghana: Committees Set Up to Investigate Escape of Remand Prisoner

Three separate committees have been set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of a remand prisoner on November 3, 2018.

The three committees were set up by the Ministry of the Interior, Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Regional Prisons tasked to find out how the inmate disappeared and prevention of future occurrence.

Suspect, whose name and crime were not given for security reasons, was sent to the remand on November 1, 2018 and disappeared two days afterwards.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Prisons, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Richard Bukari, who disclosed this said the law would deal with any officer who would be found culpable, stressing "heads will roll for negligence."

According to the PRO the disappearance of the inmate "still remains a mystery to the prisons authority" adding that "we are shocked," the fact there is no "trace of any break of a door or window."

He admitted it was as a result of some flaws but stressed the authority's determination to recapture the suspect whom he described as a 'recidivist' who escaped twice from cells prior to being sent to remand.

The PRO noted that the prisons authority would have taken precautionary measures if such details about him were given out earlier.

He said even in 2015 when there was turmoil at the prisons, there was no escape recorded and wondered how such a thing could take place.

"We are really shocked, but remorseful and take responsibility for that, however, we ask the public not to allow this to erode the confidence they have reposed in us, we are doing everything possible to recapture him," DSP Bukari reiterated.