Ghana: Good Shepherd Assemblies of God Donates to GA West Hospital, Orphanage

The Good Shepherd Assemblies of God Church in Accra has donated items worth GHȻ7,000 to the Ga West Municipal Hospital and orphans at the Joy Hill School at Amasaman.

The items included provisions, bags of rice, toiletries, soft drinks, reading books, second hand clothing, and foot wears among others.

Presenting the items, Reverend Kennedy Akondo, Senior Pastor of Good Shepherd Assemblies of God Church, said the donation was part of the church's activities to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

As part of their social services, he said the donation would motivate the workers at the hospital and assist the orphans in the school.

He was confident that the items provided to the orphans would make the upcoming Christmas celebrations better for them.

Earlier, the church undertook a clean-up exercise at the premises of the hospital to help promote clean and health environment.

Rev. Akondo urged Ghanaians to give to the needy as Christmas approaches, adding that the season was a time of showing love and giving.

He also urged parents to inculcate the habit of giving into their children at the early stages of their life to enable them become natural givers when they grow up.

The Chairman of the 15th anniversary committee, Mr. Elisha Kyiremi said the church has been successful in reaching out to more people in the Ofankor community with the word of God.

He said the church would before the end of November crown its anniversary celebration in Accra with a dedication of a newly built place of worship.

This, he said would be followed by an intensive soul winning and mission works within the next five years.

Madam Barbra Nsiah Asiedu, Health Service Administrator at the hospital expressed gratitude to the church for their gesture.

A patient at the hospital appealed to the government to provide streetlights in front of the hospital and on the roads that leads to the facility.

She stated that the lack of streetlights was a threat to patients who use the facilities in the evening.

At the Joy Hill School, Sarah Hackman, mother of the school was thankful to the church for the donation.

She also called on Ghanaians to show love to all children irrespective of their social status, in order to make the world a better place for them.