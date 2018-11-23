Ghana: Nsuo App Adjudged Best Sanitation It Provider

Nsuo APP, an Information and Technology company (IT) has been adjudged the best team at the end of a three-day maiden sanitation Hackathon Technology in Accra on Monday.

Hackathon is the use of technology to develop innovative ideas to tackle sanitation challenges.

The team, made up of four persons was presented with a dummy cheque for $5,000 for providing the best technology to address sanitation challenges confronting the country.

Two other teams, SANI GH and Beevers, who came third and second runners-up received $2,000 and $3,000 each for their contribution to proposing ideas to solve similar challenges.

Each prize came with six months of free data package from surf line and tablets for the best teams.

Thirty teams made up of between two and four persons in each group were camped last Friday by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) for a three-day project to propose the best IT and user friendly application to tackle the menace of open defecation and recycling of waste.

The maiden Hackathon event, which was organised by the MSWR in collaboration with the World Bank, presented tablets to three other outstanding teams for good team work and commitment, providing most innovative idea and most promising team.

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, in a speech read on her behalf by Mr Joseph Obeng Kwaku, Chief Director of the ministry encouraged teams that could not win any award to continue to develop good ideas as they might be useful somewhere.

She said Ghana generated 16,000 tonnes of solid waste daily which had to be safely managed.

Mrs. Dapaah told the participants to use technology to provide long-term sustainable solution for the sanitation sector.

She said the government was committed to improving sanitation by providing household toilets to Ghanaians through the Greater Accra Metropolitan Assembly (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project (SWP).

The sector minister noted that 13,500 household toilets had already been constructed and said 7,000 additional facilities would be completed by mid 2019.

The project, she said was also to construct 406 institutional toilets in 246 schools in the Greater Accra Region to end open defecation.

Elated master Kingsley Osei Amponsah, a member of team Nsuo APP told the Ghanaian Times in an interview that their solution was disability friendly and sustainable, adding that mobile phone users could use the IT solution to recycle plastic waste and appealed to Ghanaians to embrace the idea.