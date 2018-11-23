Ghana: Overlord of Mamprugu Supports North East Region

The Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional Area in the Northern Region, Nayiri Bohagu Abdulai Sheriga has stated that the creation of the proposed North East Region will reduce poverty and accelerate development in the area.

"I am in full support of the creation of the North East region because all of us are Ghanaians and we must support something that will bring development to our respective areas," he stressed.

The chief, who is pushing for the creation of the new region joined residents of Nalerigu Monday to march for a 'Yes' vote for the referendum scheduled for December 27, 2018.

Over 200, 000 registered voters are expected to vote in six districts towards the creation of the new region.

Two of the new regions are to be carved out of the current Northern region that is North East and Savannah.

The West Mamprusi, Mamprugu Magduri, East Mamprugu, Bumkprugu/Nyankpaduri, Yunyoo Nasun and Chereponi districts and municipalities in the Northern region forms part of the proposed North East region with a population of over 685,000 people.

Since the date of a referendum was announced by the Electoral Commission, there has been a campaign to get people vote "YES" towards the creation of the new regions.

Residents of the West Mamprusi Municipality officially launched their campaign through a march amidst singing and drumming.

School children, youth groups, market women, chiefs, assembly members and other residents took part in the march that lasted almost five hours.

The march ended at the palace of the Mamprugu overlord where the campaign was officially declared launched.

The Justice Brobbey Commission of Inquiry set up by the government to look into the creation of some new regions in the country recommended the creation of six additional regions from the current 10. -3news.com