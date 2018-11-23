Liberia: Arcelor Mittal to Increase Investment

The Corporate Communications Director at the global steel giant, Arcelor-Mittal Liberia branch, Madam Amanda Hill, has assured Liberians that the company is not packing up to leave the country as has been erroneously speculated in some quarters. Instead, the company is rather gearing up to expand its services.

The disclosure was made at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

According to Madam Hill, Arcelor-Mittal has maintained a commitment to invest in the people of Liberia for over 13 years, and is currently actively engaged with the government in many areas.

Madam Hill noted that through their constructive engagement with government, it was agreed in principle that Arcelor-Mittal-Liberia would provide funding for construction of the Ganta-Yekepa road, a key step in Liberia's infrastructural development that will positively impact the community.

"The Ganta-Yekepa road agreement, supported by President George Manneh Weah is a partnership commitment and support to government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development," she said.

She indicated that Arcelor-Mittal continues to operate in Liberia with no disruptions and is planning to produce up to 5Mt of DSO this year and is considering new investments to improve the grade of Liberian ore and also extend its operational line beyond 2022.

The Arcelor-Mittal Communications Director also stated that this will increase the government's revenue stream, and there are also plans to improve training and build capacities of Liberian workers, a further demonstration of our confidence in the country and its future, noting that the feasibility studies is on course.

"Arcelor-Mittal Liberia believes in forging a strong partnership with the government of Liberia, the National Legislature, the civil society and the private sector in support of the shared goal to build a robust and stable economy and will continue to engage actively with the government," she said.

According to information disclosed by Madam Hill, Arcelor-Mittal is the world's leading steel and mining company with presence in sixty countries and with industrial footprints in 18 countries.

The company is guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, and the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction of household appliances and an outstanding packaging, world class research development company.