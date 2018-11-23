Malawi: Violent Winds Trigger Displacements in Malawi

Lilongwe — MORE than 500 people have been left homeless after bad weather characterised by strong winds in southern Malawi.

The inclement conditions have most been severe in the Chikwawa district since the beginning of the week.

At least five people have been injured in the Kasisi and Katunga areas.

Some 105 houses have been damaged.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs has pledged to provide relief assistance to the affected areas once the council furnished it with an official report.

Malawi, the impoverished Southern African country of some 18 million people has suffered extreme weather conditions in recent years.

It has endured successive droughts and intermittent flooding. Some 3 million people are in need of food assistance.

Climate change has been blamed for the setbacks.