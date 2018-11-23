South Sudan: Ambassador Shantair Receives British Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — The Assistant Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Ilham Shantair, received in her office Thursday the British envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trott, and discussed issues of mutual concern and Sudan efforts for realizing peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan.

The British envoy has appreciated the efforts exerted by Sudan in pushing ahead the peace process in South Sudan, referring to the statement made by the Troika countries at the extraordinary session of the 66th Ministerial Council of IGAD, recently held in Addis Ababa, which has praised the stability and relative improvement of the situation in South Sudan.

The British envoy has stressed his country's support for the decisions of the peace agreement in coordination with IGAD and the African Union, and urged the international community and signatory parties to abide by the provisions of these decisions.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Secretary General indicated that Sudan expects the achievement of positive effects on the bilateral relations between the two countries due to its success in leading efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan State, especially with regard to the implementation of the agreements of cooperation and reaching a peaceful settlement in the two areas and resolving the Abyei issue.