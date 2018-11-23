23 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Last Chance to Grab Cape Town Sevens Tickets

Cape Town — A last-gasp opportunity has opened up for fans to get their hands on HSBC Cape Town Sevens tickets with a limited number available on general sale through Computicket (website and outlets) from 10:00 on Friday, November 23.

More than 102 000 tickets for the event have been snapped up, with tickets successfully offered to every individual who registered for the new loyalty programme.

However, not all loyalty registrants exercised their rights, while there has been a return of tickets from commercial partners and other stakeholders.

It means there are just less than 2 000 tickets available for Sunday's action and 7 000 for Saturday's play.

They will be on sale from 10:00 at prices ranging from R195 to R325 .

Tickets can be accessed on Computicket's website (www.computicket.com) or their app, as well as at outlets at Shoprite or Checkers stores nationwide.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

