22 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Joe Sise Departs Swedish Club

By Sulayman Bah

The 27-year-old joined the relegated second Swedish side in recent months as part of the club's efforts to escape the claws of demotion - a task that turned mission impossible.

In between those torrid moments for Landskrona, the striker featured five times, three of those seeing him come off the substitutes' bench.

Joe Sise was eight years ago one of the biggest players to emerge from Swedish football but injuries applied the brakes to that upward trajectory.

Subsequent operations followed after incessant injuries rocked his career to an extent, he went a near four years without playing, shuttling between doctors.

His try at football again with a fourth-tier outfit Halmia last term brought him considerable success which led to his move to Landskrona Bois.

