Gambia: 'Care 4 Gambia' Continues Nationwide Donation

'Care 4 Gambia' is a Holland based donor foundation that has been donating to needy Gambians since 2014. The foundation donated medical items to Gunjur Health Facility (GHF) on Thursday 15th November 2018.

Maruke Holtland, proprietress and president of the foundation in her speech, said the items donated include medicines, bandages, creams, baby clothes etc., to GHC and some football gears to Gunjur Inclusion Football Academy (GIFA); that this is not their first time of donating to GHF. She said they donate medical items to GHF almost three times every year.

Madam Toos Kuipers, the Secretary of the foundation on her part, elaborated that they have been donating to needy Gambians particularly this year. She said they have been paying teachers' salaries at 'Fayunku' Nursery School (FNS) in Gunjur, for three years now, as well as giving out School bags and uniform to every child of the School. She said they carried out some work on the School's playground including some classrooms.

Buba Badjie, a native of Gunjur and country representative for 'Care 4 Gambia', said the foundation has helped many needy Gambians; that among some of their activities is giving out bags of rice and medicines to needy families, paying School fees for needy children, and paying teachers' salaries etc. He said last week, they were in Kunting in the Central River Region (CRR), where they donated medical items worth D65,000 (sixty five thousand dalasi).