Sudan: West Kordofan Medics On Strike After Residence Stormed

En Nahud — The deputy specialists of the Al Bashir Medical Centre in En Nahud, West Kordofan in Sudan have called-out a strike in protest against the storming of their residence.

They report that on Tuesday evening, the director-general of the hospital ordered the storming of the doctors' quarters which were then broken-into. Their belongings were thrown outside.

In a statement, deputy specialists of surgery, anaesthesia, radiology, and ultrasound called for the dismissal the director-general of the hospital, provide them with adequate housing and improve the working environment.

The teachers of El Duweim locality in the White Nile state have complained of non-payment of their financial benefits for two years in the form of meal allowance and nature of work.

They have pointed out that the delay of any allowance means losing its value as a result of the continuous increase in commodity prices in the markets.

Farmers of El Jineid sugar project have also complained about non-paying of their profits this season.

They have pointed out that the payment every year usually takes place in June and August.