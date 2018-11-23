Nigeria: Miss Nigeria 2018 - Organisers Unveil 18 Finalists

Following recent auditions in Lagos, Owerri and Abuja, Nigeria's foremost and most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Nigeria, unveiled the 18 finalists contending for the highly coveted title of Miss Nigeria 2018 in Lagos last week.

Among the celebrities who witnessed the unveiling were Mavin Records boss and veteran in the Nigerian Music Industry, Don Jazzy; popular song writer and performing artiste, Timi Dakolo; top actor, Gideon Okeke; the Country Director of WEConnect International Shade Ladipo;?creative director of Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha; reigning Miss Nigeria, Mildred Ehiguese, leading Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji; popular international model and entrepreneur, Aisha Bello, among others.

The guests were treated to sumptuous meals and drinks at the restaurant amid lots of fun, glitz and glamour.

The 18 finalists had an interactive session with the guests where they shared their goals, aspirations and plans if they emerged victorious and won the prestigious title.

Speaking about the unveiling brunch and the selection of the 18 finalists, the Project Coordinator of Miss Nigeria 2018, Chioma Nwigwe said: "This year's selection though gruelling, has been very rewarding. Beyond their looks, every single one of these incredible ladies brings something unique to the table and we can't wait to see which of them wins the crown."

The Miss Nigeria Organisation selected the 18 finalists after various screening processes from 40 contestants that were pre-selected from the auditions held nationwide in Lagos (West), Owerri (East) and Abuja (North) in October.

The celebrities and influencers present commended the efforts of the organisation in maintaining the quality of queens that have been produced by the organisation since inception.

The guests were impressed by the 18 finalists, who were articulate and precise about their mission to stand by the great efforts of the Miss Nigeria organisation in empowering women beyond beauty.

The grand Finale of Miss Nigeria 2018 will be held at the Eko Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites on November 25, 2018.