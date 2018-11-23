Nigeria: Did Tuface Just Shade the Govt?

Most people who travel by air will be versed with the bizarre scene at the Murtala Muhammed Airport. The jostling of the crowd as people are scrambling with their luggage to ensure it is not stolen, the unfriendly faces of the officials as they try as much as possible to ensure you have a miserable trip, the putrid facility... the list is endless.

Nigeria prides itself as the giant of Africa but attaining the heights and owning the title is like an individual trying to singlehandedly push a train... futile.

Recently Nigerian star Tuface travelled to a neighbouring country, Ghana and was overwhelmed by the sight of their international airport. He promptly made a video to show the site and in his words, "You dey see level abi? Shame no they catch some people for that side."

If this video is anything to go by, he is perhaps referring to the government and the state of the Murtala Muhammed Airport and other infrastructure that needs maintenance.