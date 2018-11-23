Nigeria: Reps Probe Death of Adikwu, Offa Robbery Prime Suspect

Abuja — House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the sudden death of Michael Adikwu, the principal suspect in Offa robbery incident in Kwara State, mandating the Committee on Police Affairs to commence investigation into the matter and report back in four weeks.

The committee is also expected to uncover the issues and questions as to when the suspect died, how he died, why the Police denied the facts of his death, and whether the Police are covering up the facts.

This development was sequel to a motion under matters of public importance brought to the floor of the House by Zakari Mohammed (PDP, Kwara).

Making his submission, Mohammed noted that "it is a shocking disclosure by the Police that Michael Adikwu, the principal suspect in the unfortunate bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State that occurred on April 5, is dead."

He said the Police initially confirmed to the Attorney General of Kwara State, through Force Police Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, that the principal suspect was alive and in custody and was helping the Police in the investigations of the robbery that led to the killing of over 30 people and recovery of firearms that were carted away.

Mohammed said it took the Police so long to make the disclosure about the death of the principal suspect after denying its veracity as was reported in the media.

The motion was put to a voice vote by Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and ayes had it.