Nigeria: Apapa Gridlock - Traders Lament 200% Hike in Haulage Costs

Lagos — Ladipo traders have raised concerns at the over 200 percent hike in haulage cost, resulting from the persistent gridlock experienced on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and other access routes linking Lagos ports. The traders lamented that the increase in haulage cost was also responsible for the hike in price of goods in the market.

President, Ladipo Market, Jude Nwankwo, urged the Federal Government to further improve on the gains already achieved to ensure free flow of traffic on all routes linking to the Ports.

Nwankwo, in an interview with newsmen after the sanitation exercise embarked upon to support Lagos State Government sanitation policy, stated that Apapa-Oshodi Expressway remain one of the major route for traders to transport goods into the market and link their home.

Nwankwo said: "90 percent of the traders cross the Apapa-Oshodi expressway daily. That is why we have demanded that the Lagos State government construct a pedestrian bridge for us."

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Onyeka Igwe, lamented that commuting on Apapa-Oshodi expressway has been difficult considering the gridlock on the route.

Igwe said: "We hope that gridlock that has made commuting within the axis difficult would be corrected head-on. The Federal Government is making enough money from that axis and we expect that the place should be given enough attention."

On the sanitation, he hinted that the sanitation was embarked upon to support Lagos State Government's sanitation policy and fast-track completion of ongoing network of roads within the market.