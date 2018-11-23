Nigeria: We'll Continue Strike Until... , ASUU Vows

Ibadan — The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday, vowed to continue with the ongoing strike embarked upon by its members until the Federal Government accedes to all its demands.

Making allusion to a comment credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, the union, through its Chairman, University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole, clarified that the strike was declared over alleged failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfil the content of the Memorandum of Action it signed with the Union in 2017.

The contents, according to him, bordered on revatilisation and funding of universities, unpaid accumulated earned academic earned allowances, release of University staff pension company license among other issues.

While speaking with newsmen in Ibadan after the congress of the union, Omole, said: "How can our strike be political when there are matters that you as government signed and yet failed to fulfil? To us, it is the Federal Government that is being political with the truth by becoming untrustworthy.

"How can the President and his Vice be asking Nigerian universities to become one of the leading universities of the world without making the same commitments responsive and responsible governments in the world are making to education? Our leadership has shown consistent disrespect for agreements and this is why they can no longer be trusted by our union."