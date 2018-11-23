Nigeria: Isi Hijab Crisis - Traditional Worshippers Threaten to Encourage Local Attire

Photo: The Guardian

Muslim female students wearing hijab.

Ibadan — Like a phenomenon that seemingly defies all applicable solutions, the issue of hijab wearing by some Muslim female students of the International School Ibadan which was initiated by a handful of Muslim parents, last week Wednesday, is yet to abate as the agitators again swooped on the school on Monday with their girls adorning the controversial dress code.

The strange dress code compelled the management of the 55-year old school to shut its gate against the students and their parents.

Later, to avoid breakdown of law and order, the academic activities of the school were put on hold indefinitely.

Though, Chairman, Board of Governors of the 55 year-old school and the Parents/Teachers Association, Professor Adeyinka Aderinto, did not mince words as they insisted that the standard dress code of the school would not be compromised for whatever reason, the agitators are unyielding.

While announcing the indefinite closure of the school, Prof Aderinto, a Muslim, said: "This was a very difficult decision for me to take on behalf of the Board of Governors, but one which I had to take to prevent further breakdown of law and order."

Aderinto noted that: "You will all recall that we have been battling with a religious crisis since Monday, November 12, 2018, following a letter we received from a body of Muslim Parents notifying us of the commencement of the use of hijab by female Muslim students.

"You were also aware of the resolutions of the Parents/Teachers Association's meeting of Tuesday, November 13, 2018, and the decisions of the Board of Governors after a meeting that held on Wednesday, November 14, 2019.

"In the last one week, and particularly over the last weekend, there were many meetings held with the group by concerned individuals and notable Islamic leaders on the need for the group to drop their violent approach, and allow the school activities to proceed without further disruption while lasting solution would continue to be sought by all stakeholders in the ISI project."

"Unfortunately, the group refused to yield to this call by eminent citizens, and continued their agitation, and preventing the school from opening for normal academic activities. It is most unfortunate that our dear children have to be made to go through this experience, but I assure you that the school will come out stronger at the end of it all.

"On the part of the Board of Governors, we are making all efforts to ensure that our children are not kept out of school for long, bearing in mind that our Advance level, SS3 and JSS 3 students will be writing their WAEC examinations early next year."

"I, therefore, appeal to all of you to remain calm while concerted efforts are being made to ensure that we reopen the school very soon", he said.

Mastermind of hijab agitation

While justifying their agitation, the Chairman, Muslim Parents Teachers Association of the school, Mr Abdurrahman Balogun, on a private radio station in Ibadan alleged that out of 49 parents granted audience at the meeting held last week, only five of them were Muslims saying he had to walk out when he was allegedly shouted down when he wanted to air his own view.

Balogun, who is a journalist with a federal establishment, is on leave of absence to serve as a Special Assistant to one of the Special Advisers to President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be the mastermind of this hijab agitation.

He said: "This morning, I took my daughters to school but they shut the gate immediately they saw me. I was there to fight for the fundamental human rights of my daughters.

"They said I was distributing hijab to students. It is not true. I gave hijab to my daughters alone." While accepting that there are three ways to resolve the logjam, he listed that consultation, court are some of the ways.

Parents expressed divergent views

Vanguard spoke with some people, who expressed their views on the raging issue.

Mr Rasheed Temitope, a teacher in one of the schools in Oyo State said, "Almost all the children of a former Aare Musulumi of Yoruba land, late Alhaji AbdulAzeez Arisekola Alao attended this school and it was not mentioned at all. Is this clamour in the interest of the students? That's the question we should ask ourselves."

Concerned parents insist no hijab

In continuation of the resolution of a meeting of PTA of the school, another group, Concerned ISI Parents Initiative has called on ISI the Governor of Board of ISI, who is also the deputy vice chancellor, academics, University of Ibadan, Professor Aderinto to ensure that the agitation does not create a wall of division among the students.

The parents, who displayed placards of various inscriptions, presented a four page letter entitled "Clamour for the introduction of religious scarf (Hijab) as part of the uniform of our children in The International School, University of Ibadan" was delivered to the Chairman Board of Governor in his office by the parents.

Messages on the placards read: 'No to religious discrimination in ISI', 'Stop, don't divide our children, 'Let our uniform be uniform' and several others.

The parents, in the letter by Olalekan Thanni, Babaawo Awosanmi Abe and Olusola Aleshinloye, said: "We want to use this medium to inform the management that the school is not only populated by the two dominant religions, but also has traditional believers. These groups had vowed to enforce their rights in line with their Muslim counterpart's claim to right of use of their religious emblem in hijab wearing.

A scenario in which armlet and Ifa traditional beads are freely used as religious symbols in the school will not be funny. What will then become of the uniformity concept of the uniform when the school environment could be taken as market place of sort where rainbow of apparels is the order of the day? May the day never come when ISI becomes the example of what a school environment should not be."

They maintained that "the current dress code/uniform of the students of ISI, which has been in use since inception (about 55 years ago), has no religious coloration, is good enough and sufficient to fulfil our moral obligations to the children.