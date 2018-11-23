Ethiopia: ET Acquires 8th B777 Cargo Plane

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has taken delivery of its 8th Boeing 777 freighter aircraft to deepen operations and enhance its critical role in providing global standard supply chain management in facilitating import and export economies of African countries.

Ethiopian Group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tewolde GebreMariam, said the new aircraft would help the airlines bolster its leading role in cargo operation in Africa and beyond, "further expanding our commendable contribution in boosting the continent's airfreight export/import traffic as laid out in our Vision 2025."

"As the largest cargo operator in Africa, we are currently serving over 44 international dedicated freighter destinations in the Africa, the Gulf, Middle East, Asia, the Americas and Europe, augmenting the export of perishable farm products from the continent of Africa and the import of high value industrial goods.

"With more freighters on order, we are set to consolidate our role in availing much needed airfreight service within Africa and beyond, further catalysing the continent's economic growth," GebreMariam said.

Given its 15-year growth road map, Vision 2025, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services envisions to generate two billion dollars of revenue with 19 dedicated freighter aircraft and transporting 820,000 tons of cargo to 57 destinations.