Kenya: Six to Debut for Kenya Lionesses at World Series

Kenya Lionesses head coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua has handed six players their women's World Rugby Sevens Series debut at the Dubai Sevens planned for November 29 and 30.

Hooker Sophie Ayieta, Fly-half Sarah Oluche and winger Diana Awino are all set for their maiden appearance for Kenya in Dubai.

They will be joined by props Stella Wanjala and Christabel Tata and fly-half Anne Goreti, who were in the Africa Cup Sevens winning team.

Wambua said Dubai Sevens is part of his strategy that will eventually see his side qualify for the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Lionesses will take on New Zealand, Ireland and Russia in their Pool "A" of the opening day on November 30. The Lionesses leave on Sunday to Dubai.

By virtue of being the African champions, the Lionesses were invited to participate in the second leg of the Women's World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

"I want to build a strong base for players and by exposing more, it will help a great deal," said Wambua.

"Meeting teams like New Zealand will help check the systems and know where we are."

"Our main goal is to be ready for next year's World Series qualifiers as well as the Olympics in Tokyo. We want to use this tournament to test some of the new players coming into the system," explained Wambua.

SQUAD

Philadelphia Olando (Northern Suburbs), Sheila Chajira (Homeboyz), Sinaida Aura (Northern Suburbs), Sarah Oluche (Mwamba), Diana Awino (Impala), Grace Adhiambo (Nakuru), Janet Okello(Mwamba), Sophia Ayietta (Homeboyz), Cynthia Camilla (Homeboyz), Christabel Tata, Anne Goreti, Stella Wafula (all Impala)

Management: Head Coach - Kevin Wambua, Team Manager - Camilyne Oyuayo, Physio - Ben Mahinda, SnC Coach - Samuel Njogu