South Africa: Bok Women Boosted By Return of Skipper Booi

Cape Town — The Springbok Women's team will be bolstered by the presence of experienced captain Nolusindiso Booi when they take to the field in their final tour match against Italy on Sunday, after the skipper recovered from a knee injury.

The return of Booi to starting line-up is one of three personnel changes to coach Stanley Raubenheimer's team, with the others being the inclusion of Booi's original lock partner Bernice Strydom, who is promoted from the bench after recovering from a knee niggle, and Katlego Moremi coming in at tighthead prop.

Moremi replaces Thantaswa Macingwane in the front row, with the latter being named among the replacements. As a result of this change Babalwa Latsha moves to loosehead prop. The other positional switch sees Sinazo Mcatshulwa move from lock to flanker.

Snenhlanhla Shozi, meanwhile, has been named on the bench after completing the return to play protocol following a concussion suffered against Wales.

Raubenheimer named six forwards among the replacements for the clash at Enrico Chersoni Stadium in Prato.

"We opted for a six-two forward split on the bench because we believe if we can dominate the set pieces, we will give ourselves an opportunity to win," he said.

"We need good quality first-phase ball from which we can attack, and the set pieces are key in that regard."

"The most important thing for me going into this Test is to see us improve on our last performance. If we can do one or two things better than last week against Spain, we could work our way into a position to win.

"The team has a deep desire to win, and they are very focused on that."

The match kicks off at 15:30 (SA Time).

Springbok Women's team to face Italy:

15 Vuyolwethu Maqholo, 14 Nosiphiwo Goda, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 12 Demi Nel, 11 Alana-Lee Horne, 10 Kirsten Conrad, 9 Tayla Kinsey, 8 Aseza Hele, 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6 Lusanda Dumke, 5 Nolusindiso Booi (captain), 4 Bernice Strydom, 3 Katlego Moremi, 2 Lindelwa Gwala, 1 Babalwa Latsha

Substitutes: 16 Annique Geswind, 17 Thantaswa Macingwane, 18 Nthabiseng Marutla, 19 Karthy Dludla, 20 Charmaine Kayse, 21 Pennbry McNamara, 22 Fundiswa Plaatjie, 23 Snenhlanhla Shozi

