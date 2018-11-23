South Africa: Banyana Banyana to Meet Sweden in January

The Sweden Women's National team returns to South Africa to play Banyana Banyana at Cape Town Stadium on 22 January 2019, exactly a year after the two teams clashed at the same venue in 2018.

Banyana Banyana met Sweden on 21 January this year in coach Desiree Ellis' first assignment as substantive Senior Women's National team coach. The European visitors walked away 3-0 winners but Ellis then said she was impressed with her squad's potential.

Just like in January this year, head coach Peter Gerhardssons team moves to South Africa for a camp from 14-23 January 2019. The team departs for Sweden a day after the game with South Africa.

"South Africa is technically astute and a quick team. It was a good challenge this year and it will even be a greater challenge in 2019. South Africa is playing at the CAF AWCON right now and is competing for one of the three World Cup slots. And from the look of things in Ghana, they are likely to be one of the African teams that will qualify for the 2019 FIFA World Cup," said head coach Peter Gerhardsson.

"We are very pleased with the camp in South Africa this coming January. When we got the opportunity to go back there for a new camp and the game in Cape Town, we were overly excited at the opportunity. We do not have a significant difference in time zones, and it is obviously a favorable environment for the sporting conditions in January," added Gerhardsson.

High flying Banyana Banyana head coach Ellis said while her attention at the moment was qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, she said she was excited at the prospect of meeting Sweden for the second time in Cape Town.

Banyana Banyana has set AWCON Ghana 2018 alight with some dazzling football which has caught the attention of the world. Apart from the Sweden game, there are other high profile internationals lined up for the Senior women's national team.

Banyana Banyana beat defending African champions Nigeria 1-0 before routing Equatorial Guinea 7-1 in a show of force in the ongoing AWCON tournament in Ghana. They meet Zambia tomorrow in the final Group game.

Sweden head coach Gerhardsson said she will announce the squad for South Africa on Tuesday, 27 November 2018.