Tanzania: Muhimbili Hospital Attains Facial Surgery Feat

FOR the first time, Muhimbili National hospital (MNH) has successfully performed specialized surgery that rejoins skull bones to reinstate the face that was seriously injured in an accident.

The specialized surgery enables the patients to regain their faces after sustaining serious injuries in accident.

MNH's Oral and maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr Daud Shaban said the hospital made the breakthrough following cooperation with specialists from Kansas City Hospital and Missouri University of the united states of America.

He explained that the specialists from the US also facilitated knowledge transfer to MNH doctors on conducting surgery to remove swellings in face, mouth and neck.

He said the local doctors were expected to continue offering the service in the country.

According to him, a patient's damaged face part is rectified by replacing a missing bone with a pelvis bone in an operation that lasts between six and eight hours.

"This will save overhead costs patients and the government have been incurring in search of this treatment abroad where a single patient had to pay up to 60m/-, but at MNH, it costs only 600,000/-" Said Dr Shaban.

He added that the specialists from Kansas City hospital also donated medical equipment worth 250m/- that will continually be spent by MNH doctors to attend patients from different parts of the country.

Dr Shaban also elaborated that his hospital can conduct a maximum of three operations a week and that so far, 35 patients are set for surgery. "At least 35 people are lined up for the surgery, four of them are children," he noted.

The specialist explained that final recovery takes between six weeks and six months depending on the patient's age, diet and extent of the swellings.

Swellings in mouth and face are caused by various factors including oral cancer, dental decay mostly through oral parasites according to Dr Shaban.

On the very same account, swellings under the neck blocks blood vessels and lead to fainting, head heck, stroke is now treated among the old and young to normal state.