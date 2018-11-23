Tanzania: Premier - Fix Nile Basin Snags

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has challenged Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) member States to find immediate solutions for two nagging issues to the programme, including delayed formation of the Nile Basin Commission and failure to make membership contributions.

"These two issues hinder the development of the Nile Basin and pose risks to the safety of this resource," Premier Majaliwa stated yesterday in Dar es Salaam, as President John Magufuli's representative.

He told the member States when officially opening the Nile Equatorial Lakes Council of Ministers (NELCOM) meeting held in Dar es Salaam.

Every year, the NELCOM comprising ministers in charge of water affairs from the 10 countries of the Nile Basin meet to discuss and jointly agree on the transformative, trans-boundary cooperative investment projects related to the common use of the Nile Basin water resources in the water, food, energy nexus.

The Council of Water Ministers from 10 Nile Basin member states are Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

This year, the meeting is held under the theme: 'Putting Water and Energy Development at the Heart of Regional Transformation and River Basin Cooperation.'

"It's now ten years and we have failed to reach an agreement on forming the commission and members fail to make annual contributions timely... I now urge this meeting to discuss and come up with answers over this issue," he said.

He argued that the NBI may fail to deliver when carrying out its duties if it relies on support from donors as the members fail to make their annual membership contributions.

"We should implement agreements we have reached without hesitations and this needs political will," he explained.

He further remarked that the Nile Basin was a crucial water resource in the region, with over 255 million people depending on it for their economic and social activities.

"Strategies to protect the Nile Basin are highly needed at any costs in order to bring sustainable water use and management," he stated.

The Premier warned that water as days go by, the amount of water continues to reduce globally due to an increase in population and environmental degradation.

Africa is more affected with the shortage of water, with 14 countries in the continent facing water scarcity and 11 others are expected to face the same situation by 2020.

Earlier, Water and Irrigation Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said partnership of the countries sharing the Nile Basin was historical, hoping that the cooperation would be further strengthened.

However, his sentiment was also against the tendency of many of the members of the initiative failing to make their contributions.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga said discussion among the member states was healthy to the cooperation on the Nile Basin water resource.

"We are here to organise ourselves on how best to use the water in the Nile Basin," he remarked.

Ethiopian Minister for Water, Energy and Irrigation, Mr Selishi Bekele, also noted that joint investment in the Nile Basin was crucial for benefit sharing.

"I call upon member states to speed up investments in this water resource," he said.