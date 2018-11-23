Ethiopia Hosts International Conference On Pulses, Oilseeds, and Spices

All roads will lead to Sheraton Addis Hotel, Addis Ababa as the sprawling capital hosts the Annual International Conference on Pulses, Oilseeds, and Spices which kicks off tomorrow and end on November 24.

Ethiopia's commercial and cultural hub is expecting over 450 participants with over 100 delegates from China, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India to grace the event.

The Ethiopian Pulses Oilseeds and Spices Processors-Exporters Association (EPOSPEA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, will conduct the conference as the key organizers of the event under the theme "Cultivating Strategic Partnership."

The parties seek to to strengthen and expand existing as well as new market linkages and outlets to diverse product varieties of the sector through consolidating the foundation that has been already laid-down; which aimed at nurturing a common concern of those major policymakers, international buyers, potential investors, research institutes, development partners and other value chain actors who have engaged in tapping its full potentials; so that the sector can optimally contribute to the overall development perspectives of Ethiopia, cited by Semonegna website.

The participants will discuss the prevailing challenges affecting the sector and seek possible outlets to expand their businesses in the future. They will address ways to increase quality, productivity and marketability to reap maximum benefits from their endeavours to build stronger economies. Ethiopia's pulses and spices sector rake in $600 million annually, making it second in command to coffee.

Ethiopia is the largest provider of the sesame seed to China with over 200,000 tons of export to the world's largest importer of the product.

There are plenty of investment opportunities on agriculture and allied activities under oil crops with sesame, castor beans and Niger seed dominating largely the oilseeds category.

In 2016/2017, Ethiopia's major exports included coffee (30%), oilseeds (12%), cut flowers (11%), pulses (10%), gold (9%) and chat (qat) (9%). The country's total export earnings by value declined by 1 percent in 2016/2017 from the previous year.