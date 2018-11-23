Nigeria: Why I Compelled Traditional Rulers to Undergo Drug Test - Emir Sanusi

Kano — The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, has said that he compelled all traditional title holders in Kano to undergo drug test in order to lead by example.

Sanusi stated this at a 1-day sensitization workshop against drug abuse organised by Daily Trust newspaper in Kano State yesterday.

Represented by Turakin Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Lamido Sanusi, the emir said "I started with myself and then directed all district heads, village heads and ward heads to also undergo same test."

Emir Sanusi said the Kano emirate council had made drug test mandatory before title is conferred, adding "anybody that is found to be drug addict that person has automatically disqualified himself. This is the tradition in Kano emirate council. I introduced this so that I can lead by example."

Sanusi called on parents to always keep eyes on their children as, according to him, charity always begins at home.

He also urged government to map out strategies to curtail the menace of drug abuse in the society.

"The menace of drug abuse is another Boko Haram. It is a serious challenge not only to those in the corridors of power, but to every right thinking person," Sanusi and cautioned youth to desist from any act capable of leading them into drug abuse.

The emir said the emirate council would continue to contribute its quota towards curtailing the menace of drug abuse in Kano State and beyond.

He said the council would remain resolute in supporting any organisation in fighting the menace of drug abuse anywhere in the country.

The Emir commended Kano State government and the management of Daily Trust for organising the workshop, describing it as timely.