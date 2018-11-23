21 November 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Conquers 1st Stage of Africa Cycling Cup 2018

Asmara — Eritrea's Men & Women National Cycling Teams won Team Time Trial (TTT) Gold Medals respectively in the 1st stage of Africa Cycling Cup 2018 that rolled off today. According to report, Team Ethiopia and South Africa are forced to settle Silver and Bronze medals respectively in the women's TTT whereas Rwanda and Ethiopia finished second and third in the men's category.

Eight African National Teams consist of Benin, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles & South Africa are participating at the first of its kind African Cup Cycling competition.

Individual Time Trial (ITT) of the Africa Cycling Cup 2018 will be conducted tomorrow 22 November.

The Eritrean Cycling Federation in cooperation with the African Cycling Confederation is hosting African Cup Cycling competition that will continue 25 November.

