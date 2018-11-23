Tanzania: New Aviation Radar to Boost Revenue Collection

THE installation of the new civil aviation radar at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) is set to earn the government billions of shillings.

The fixing of the radar which begins today at terminal - two airport in Dar es Salaam will increase revenue generated from air navigation services, thanks to the charges that come with air traffic control.

In a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Director General, Mr Hamza Johari said the civil aviation radar will boost air traffic charges at the airport.

He said that the country's aviation sector stands to greatly benefit from the installation of the new equipment, compared to the old radar which is still functional at the country's entry and exit point.

"The new radar will be able to serve eight aircrafts at a go and will have reduced take off time," explained the TCAA Director General. According to Mr Johari, the new civil aviation radar will be charging each aircraft $500 per service rendered on them.

"This will be a modern radar which upon detecting the range of the aircraft, it will give you the speed of the aircraft, its registration number, its weight before it produces an invoice for payment," he said.

Comparing the new radar to the old one which is still functional at the JNIA, the Director General of the authority responsible for the disposition of aviation safety and for the licensing of aviation personnel in Tanzania, described the new equipment as a both primary and a secondary radar which helps air traffic controllers to physically locate the aircraft ranges compared to the old one with which the pilots depend on the controllers' voices for instructions.

Though it was still serving the purpose, Mr Johari described the old radar as a one which is expensive to maintain.

"The current one is primary radar which has passed its expiry date and the country was losing a lot of money because it fell short of the international aviation standards," said the regulator.

The current one was purchased by the government in the 2001 from the BAE Systems, a British multinational defence, security, and aerospace company, in a deal that shook the country to the core.

Apart from economic gains, the new civil aviation radar, which will be fitted by Thales Las France SAS, a French firm which designs and manufactures airspace systems in the world, will help the air navigation service unit and will be capable of spotting and monitoring all the country's airspace hence make informed decisions.

The installation is expected to take up to five months according to Mr Johari. The move will enhance efficiency in the air navigation service provision, staff capacity, safety and security.

Also lined up for the 67.3bn/- worth of project are the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and the Songwe International Airport in Mbeya.

In 2013, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767-300, registration ET-AQW performing flight ET-815 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to KIA with 213 passengers landed at Arusha Airport by mistake after the pilot mixed up the KIA and Arusha Airport's codes.

Apparently, the two airports use the same 0927codes.

According to Mr Johari, such a mishap could have been averted had the KIA been installed with a both, primary and secondary civil aviation radar.