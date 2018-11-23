Ethiopia: American Company Signs Deal to Improve Water Security in Ethiopia

Commercial company Xylem Inc. penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia's Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Energy (MoWIE) that will bind the partnership of both parties as they advance water security in Ethiopia. Ethiopia's Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy His Excellency Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele; State Minister Water Supply and Sanitation Dr. Negash Wagesho; Xylem President and CEO Patrick Decker; and a representative of the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia witnessed the signing of the contract agreement at an event in Ethiopia.

The large American water technology has invested in over 150 countries contributing to the needs of the community. It offers a host of services in the manufacturing sector with its major concern being water infrastructure which consists of businesses serving clean water delivery, wastewater transport and treatment, dewatering and analytical instrumentation.

Commenting on the opportunity to invest in Africa's fastest growing economy Xylem President and CEO Patrick Decker said, "This exploratory partnership is a chance to strengthen our working relationship with the Ministry and build on positive conversations around water systems optimization, energy, water and sewage coverage, and to create a foundation that can help advance Ethiopia's water sector in the future."

"As a global leader in water technology, Xylem is committed to helping communities around the world harness the power of technology to protect and optimize water and wastewater systems. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Ministry to identify potential ways to leverage our broad portfolio of leading-edge technologies to help build water security in Ethiopia - and address one of the greatest challenges of our time: solving water," he added.

The water bottling industry in Ethiopia is booming serving business opportunities to potential investors. The public health sector has raised concern as well with the degree of hygiene and sanitation observed by the water bottling companies. Water supply and sanitation in Ethiopia is among the lowest globally with different policies and procedures not fully addressing the national challenge.