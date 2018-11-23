Tanzania: Zanzibar, MNH Sign Landmark Agreement

THE Zanzibar Ministry of Health has signed a landmark cooperation agreement with Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), which will benefit several patients, some currently awaiting treatment overseas.

MNH Executive Director, Prof Lawrence Museru, and Dr Jamala Adam Taib, Director General in the Zanzibar Ministry of Health signed the agreement and said it was an important agreement that would positively and directly impact on persons, who had been waiting for treatment outside Zanzibar.

"This formal cooperation will see us being able to assist several patients from Zanzibar. Our services have been improving in the past three years, thanks to the government's initiative under President John Magufuli," he said.

He noted that some transplants were now being performed at MNH at between 21m/- and 33m/- compared to more than 100m/- charged overseas. Dr Taib said the Zanzibar/ MNH cooperation would reduce the waiting queue for treatment and a significant reduction in treatment costs paid by Zanzibar.

"Under the Free Medical Care Policy, patients are not required to pay out of their pockets," he emphasised. He noted that last year Zanzibar spent more than 3bn/- on the treatment of 210 patients abroad mainly in India, while on the waiting list there were more 110 patients.

"Under this threeyear cooperation agreement, we will identify some of the patients on the waiting list, who can be treated at MNH and will be referred there," he said.

The signed documents also bare the signs of Ms Veronica Hellar, MNH Senior Legal Adviser and Ms Shufaa Nassor Ali, State Attorney, the Zanzibar Ministry of Health, who said a similar agreement was last signed in 2013 and expired in 2016.

They noted that all health complications that needed experts had been considered in the agreement as well as exchange of experience and capacity building for health practitioners.