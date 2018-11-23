South Africa: Kings Make Changes for Connacht Clash

Port Elizabeth — Kings coach Deon Davids has made five changes to his starting team that will take on Irish side, Connacht at the Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 15:00 .

The team will see one change to the backline, with four new faces in the forwards pack to the team that narrowly lost 31-38 to defending champions, Leinster, three weeks ago in their last outing.

The experienced vice-captain, Berton Klaasen, returns to the starting XV as he once again pairs up with Harlon Klaasen for the centre combination, replacing Tertius Kruger who will be on the bench.

A new-look front row will see hooker Alandre van Rooyen being flanked by a new set of props in Lupumlo Mguca at loosehead and Nicolaas "NJ" Oosthuizen at tighthead. The prop duo replace the injured Schalk Ferreira (fractured cheek) and Justin Forwood, who underwent surgery on his ankle this week.

A new loose trio will also see Cyril-John Velleman earn another starting berth at openside flanker, while Jurie van Vuuren will make his first appearance of the season on the blindside. Ruaan Lerm retains his spot at No 8.

The match will also see a PRO14 debut for former Junior Springbok prop, Alulutho Tshakweni, who is the most recent Kings recruit, as he provides frontrow cover from the bench.

The side is pleased to have Luvuyo Pupuma, who missed the Leinster match due to a shoulder injury, back in the match-23 squad as he gets a spot on the bench this week.

Utility back Ntabeni Dukisa will also be a new addition to the bench as backline cover.

Kings team:

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Michale Makase, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Martin du Toit, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Jurie van Vuureb, 6 CJ Velleman, 5 JC Astle (captain), 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Lupumlo Mguca

Substitutes: 16 Tango Balekile, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Luvuyo Pupuma, 19 Andries van Schalkwyk, 20 Martinus Burger, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Ntabeni Dukisa, 23 Tertius Kruger

Source: Sport24