Namibia: Coleman Scores Her First Goal for Valencia

Windhoek — Namibian international Zenatha Coleman on Wednesday scored her first goal for Spanish club Valencia CF Femenino to propel them to an exhilarating 2-all draw against Albacete Foundation in their Primera División clash at Antonio Puchades Stadium.

The 25-year old Brave Gladiators poster girl gave Valencia the lead in the 44th minute and the scoreline remained in their favour heading to the changeover. But Albacete Foundation managed to equalise in the second half when reliable striker Alba Maria Ferrer found the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

A brilliant effort by Mari Paz Vilas saw Valencia regain their lead 2-1 and this time around appeared to be headed for a perfect victory but striker Alba Maria Ferrer was again back in the thick of things when she threw Albacete Foundation a lifeline in the 86th minute to force a 2-all draw.

Coleman joined the Spanish Primera Division club in July this year on a two-year contract from Zaragoza CFF, who were relegated from that country's flagship women's football league in May.

Before joining Zaragoza CFF on an 18-month deal, where she made 14 appearances and scored a remarkable seven goals, Coleman had earlier made her European breakthrough at Gintra University in Lithuania, where she spent two success-loaded seasons that saw her score 110 goals in 31 appearances for the Lithuanian A Lyga side.

With Gintra University, the Namibian also managed to reach the 2016-17 UEFA Women's Champions League last eight where she netted six goals in seven matches. She has scored 20 goals in 47 senior appearances for the Namibian women's senior team, the Brave Gladiators.