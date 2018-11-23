Namibia/Ghana: Warriors Fired Up for Geingob Cup

The Brave Warriors will get much needed game time when they host Ghana in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With Namibia doing very well in the 2019 Afcon qualifying race and in with a good chance of reaching next year's finals in Cameroon, the match against Ghana will provide the coaching staff an opportunity to try out some new combinations and a chance to assess some of the fringe players.

Although it won't be against the national Ghanaian team, with Ghanaian media referring to it as the Ghana B team, the Black Stars are sure to provide some tough competition, while the Brave Warriors will also be highly motivated.

According to an interview by nfa.org.na with national team captain Ronald Ketjijere, the Brave Warriors will be determined to give a good account of themselves.

"The local boys know that they can stake a claim in the national team and this is a chance for them to come through and be counted. Winning this cup last year was a big achievement as players were fighting for places at the Chan finals in Morocco. Now with an Afcon qualifier against Zambia still lying ahead and a place at the Afcon finals a possibility, the boys will be pumped up and ready to give their all," he said.

Ketjijere added that the fixture was very close to his heart as it honoured the patron of Namibian football.

"The president has been patron of football for as long as I can remember and he has done a lot for the national teams over the years, so we can only repay him by ensuring that what is named after him remains at home, as we celebrate his legacy with him," he said.

The Dr Hage Geingob Cup was first launched in 2014 as a club competition between top South African clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and top Namibian clubs.

After Mamelodi Sundowns won the first three trophies in a row, the competition was changed last year to an international match, with Namibia beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in last year's encounter.

The Ghanaian team arrived in Windhoek on Thursday morning in preparation for Saturday's match which kicks off at 16h00.

The gates will open at 10h00 while a lot of entertainment has been lined up with local Namibian artists like Gazza, Exit, Female Donkey, Tequila, Tate Buti and The Dogg performing, while the u23 Brave Gladiators will play the u20 Young Gladiators at 13h00.

The first 5 000 supporters will receive various souvenirs such as caps, t-shirts and other hampers courtesy of event organisers and sponsors, MTC, Namibia Breweries, Haawei, NWR and Air Namibia. Tickets bought beforehand are N$30 each from webtickets Namibia at all Pick 'n Pay stores throughout Namibia and at Football House in Katutura.