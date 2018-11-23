Namibia: NPL Title Race Resumes

The MTC Namibia Premier League continues on Sunday, after completion of the Hage Geingob Cup match at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

The third round matches have been rescheduled, after the NPL had originally scheduled them to take place earlier this week.

The pick of the day's action will be between the early log leaders, Mighty Gunners and third-placed Tura Magic.

Gunners have come out firing, winning their first two matches, 1-0 away to Unam and 4-2 at home to Young Brazilian, with former Brave Warrior, Pineas Jacob scoring a brace in the latter match.

Tura Magic also got off to a good start with an impressive 3-1 win against Orlando Pirates in their opening match, before holding Blue Waters to a goalless draw in Walvis Bay a week later, to put them third on the log, two points behind Gunners.

Magic have been playing some attractive football under their new Ghanaian coach Mohammed Garbo, and with several national players in their squad like Charles Hambira, Theophilus Junias, Larry Horaeb and Osvaldo Xamseb, as well as exciting youngsters like Johannes Hollombach and Eldery Morgan, they could be a contender in the title race, despite assistant coach Fortune Eichab's guarded comments that their main aim was to avoid relegation.

However, another win on the road for Gunners will put them in a strong position and will certainly strengthen their title aspirations.

The Magic v Gunners encounter kicks off at 16h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium and will be followed by Orlando Pirates against Blue Waters at 18h00.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the log on one point each and will be desperate for a win, with the result that a hard fought encounter can be expected.

Two other teams that have not started off well, Unam and Life Fighters meet at 16h00 at the SKW Stadium. After their home defeat to Gunners, Unam picked up their first point in a 2-2 draw against Civics, while Life Fighters are also on one point, among six teams at the bottom of the log.

In other matches on Sunday, Young Brazilian host Citizens in Karasburg, Young African travel to the coast to take on Eleven Arrows, and Okahandja United host Civics.

The big match of the round, between Black Africa and Tigers, will take place on Wednesday evening next week at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

BA are the only team besides Mighty Gunners to have won their opening two matches and are second on the log, while Tigers are ninth on two points after drawing their opening two matches.

Defending champions African Stars won't be in action due to their African Champions League match against Volcano Club de Moroni of the Comores Islands next week.

Their first leg encounter next Tuesday is away, while their home encounter will be in Windhoek the following week.