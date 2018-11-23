Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Killing Nine-Month Old Daughter in Benue State

Makurdi — The police in Benue State have arrested a man identified as John Depuun, a native of Mbagur Shangev in Konshisha LGA of the state, for reportedly killing his nine-month old daughter. It was gathered that the young man committed the act on Wednesday morning.

When he was arrested by the police, he allegedly admitted to committing the cruel act, adding that he was instructed by God to do so.

Confirming the development, Benue State Police PRO, ASP Moses Yamu, said the man has since been arrested. Yamu added that investigation is still ongoing to unravel the motive behind the cruel act.

Meanwhile, the police in Anambra State have arrested Mr. Obinna Okafor, a 30-year-old man, who specialises in robbing bank customers at Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points, while making withdrawals.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said Okafor was arrested in Nnewi at an Access Bank branch by men of the force while on patrol.

He said the suspect specialises in duping unsuspecting victims around ATMs by swapping their ATM cards with another stolen ATM in his possession.

He said, "On the 20/11/2018, operatives attached to Nnewi Area Command, while on surveillance patrol around Access Bank Nnewi, arrested one Obinna Okafor, male, aged 30 years of Enugu-Ezike in Enugu State. He was arrested while withdrawing money using ATM Card stolen from a medical student in Nnewi."

Exhibits found in his possession include eight different ATM cards reasonably suspected to have been stolen from his victims and the sum of N120,000 already withdrawn from his victim's account at the point of his arrest.

The case is said to be under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

The command assured the public of its commitment towards ensuring safety and security of lives and property in the state.