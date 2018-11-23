Ghana: University of Environment Will Remain in Somanya - President Akufo-Addo Says

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the University of Environment and Sustainable Development will remain in Somanya and not relocated to Bunso.

Responding to concerns raised by the Chiefs of the Traditional Area, President Akufo-Addo said the University Environment and Sustainable Development is the first and only public University in the Eastern Region.

"It has only one Vice Chancellor and it has one administrative headquarters. The Vice Chancellor's residence is going to be built here (in Somanya). The administrative headquarters is also being built here (in Somanya)," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he met the chiefs of the traditional area on Thursday, on day 1 of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the purpose of his visit to Somanya was not only to renew relations and acquaintances with the people, but also to put death some deliberate misinformation that has been fed into the system.

The President said he was unable to change the location of the university as per the agreement between Ghana and the Italian Government for the establishment of the University, himself or anyone else cannot relocate the University to Bunso, or to any part of the country as proclaimed by the NDC.

"I come from the area of Bunso, so it is very easy for them (NDC) to come and tell you that 'all the things that are meant for you, he is now taking it to his hometown.' That is not the basis on which I am governing Ghana. I am not standing only for the people of Akim Abuakwa or Bunso, but I stand for the entire nation of Ghana," the President added.

He urged the Chiefs and people of Somanya not to be distracted by the propaganda, but rather encourage the contractors to finish the work as scheduled.

"I am hoping that by July 2019 the University will be completed, and will give me the opportunity to come to this campus to inaugurate the new University of Environment and Sustainable Development," he added, to rapturous applause from the gathering.

2019 Budget for all

Touching on the 2019 budget, President Akufo-Addo assured that every part of Ghana will witness substantial infrastructural development, which would help put the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

President Akufo-Addo, thus, appealed for the full support of the people of Yilo Krobo, towards the realisation of the vision of government.

"We went into a deep hole in Ghana, and we are now trying to dig ourselves out of it. Digging yourselves out of a deep hold is not easy. But we are going to do it, and we are going to succeed and bring this country up again," he added.