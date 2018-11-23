Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Mourns Late Agyarko's Wife and Family

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday mourned with the bereaved wife and family of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, at her residence at Airport Hills in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Emmanuel Agyarko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, died on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 21, in the United States, where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his deepest condolences to the widow and family of the late MP describing the deceased as "one of the pillars of our great party.

The Presiden,t who spoke through Mr Sammy Ewuku, the NPP's National Organiser, said, "We have lost one of the strongest members of our party... I am deeply saddened and I share in your pain."

He assured the family of government's support to provide the late MP a befitting burial.

The spokesperson for the bereaved wife and family, Mr. Pius Hadzide, told the President that Mr Agyarko, a couple of weeks ago, reported ill and was taken to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment. He was later sent to the United States for vacation and to continue with the treatment.

According to the spokesperson, the family is yet to determine the funeral arrangements for his burial. Mr. Agyarko, a Pharmacist, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority from 2001 to 2009.

He was born on 10 December 1957 at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region. He obtained his Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The news of his death has been received with shock and sadness by many Ghanaians across the country. The MP has invariably been described as a 'level-headed' and an 'affable gentleman' who was not blinded by partisanship.

He was serving a second term in Parliament and was the Chairperson of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee. He was also a member of the Government Assurance Committee and the Health Committee.

The Presbyterian was survived by his wife and seven children.

The President was accompanied by senior members of the NPP and government, including National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry, Peter Amewu, Energy Minister, a Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asseno Boakye and the National Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku.