Namibia: Six Changes for Tour Finale

National rugby coach Phil Davies has made six changes to the squad for Namibia's final match of their European tour against Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday.

Cliven Loubser has recovered from injury and replaces Henrique Olivier at fly half, while Chrysander Botha is also back from injury and will start at full back in place of Johann Tromp.

Tromp moves back to the wing where he will be joined by test debutant Chad Plato, while Adriaan Ludik replaces his brother Ruan Ludik at lock and Thomasau Forbes replaces Rohan Kitshoff at flank.

Kitshoff moves to eighthman to take over from Renaldo Bothma who suffered a rib injury against Spain last week, and has been sent home along with Prince Gaoseb who tore his knee ligaments against Russia.

The rest of the squad is largely the same that lost 47-20 to Russia on 10 November and 34-13 to Spain a week later, and Davies complimented the work done by the team's medical staff.

"There are six changes to the match day 23, other than two players who have gone home. We have a fit squad to select from which is a great compliment to all the staff and in particular the medical team of Dr Vernon Morkel and physio Innis Erasmus," he said.

Davies said the tour had been invaluable in their build-up to next year's World Cup.

"It has been a good tour and one that has challenged the players both on and off the field. I also hope it has been an enjoyable tour for all - it has certainly challenged everyone and created an understanding of Northern hemisphere rugby and how physical and quick the game is in this part of the world," he said.

"I'm pleased with the disciplined and adaptable way in which the players have trained and played within our playing philosophy and the country should be proud of the team's efforts on this tour as the squad is certainly growing nicely," he added.

According to a press release issued by Namibia Rugby Limited, several guests have assisted the Namibian team with their preparations this week. They include Johnny Lacey, a Tier One referee who was present at Namibia's training sessions and was very helpful in terms of refereeing and law education sessions, to help grow the players' knowledge of refereeing trends leading up to the World Cup.

Another guest was Calvin Morris, a World Rugby member of staff, who offered support to the strength and conditioning and medical staff and also assisted Namibia with World Cup program planning.

The team also met John Hooper, who is the kit sponsor, Mizuno's marketing manager.

Saturday's match will start at 17h00 Namibian time.

The Namibian squad is as follows:

Casper Viviers, Obert Nortje, AJ de Klerk, Adriaan Ludick, Tjiuee Uanivi, Thomasau Forbes, Max Katjijeko, Rohan Kitshoff (vice captain), Damian Stevens, Cliven Loubser, Johan Tromp, Darryl de la Harpe (captain), JC Greyling, Chad Plato and Chrysander Botha.

Replacements:

Niel van Vuuren, Andre Rademeyer, Des Sethie, Ruan Ludick, Cameron Langenhoven, TC Kisting, PW Steenkamp and Justin Newman.