Kenya: Underrate Us at Your Won Peril, Nyasa Bullets Warn Gor

Nyasa Bullets of Malawi have warned Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have to expect a bruising battle when the two sides clash in the Caf Champions League preliminary round next week.

The two sides face-off at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani next Wednesday with the return leg set for December 5. The aggregate winner faces either Cameroon side or Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars.

Nyasa Bullets assistant coach Heston Munthali said they've prepared well for the 17-time Kenyan champions and know what to expect.

"They should not underrate us because we know them. We know they are a great club in the country with a large fan base just like we are here in Malawi," Munthali, a former Nyasa Bullets striker, told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"They performed well in the continentals last season and would like to make a mark this campaign but we are also getting back on the continental scene after three years with big ambitions. In football, we say you are not as good as your last match, they should not think they'll find it easy," the former Malawi international added.

"We are working for a good away result then complete the job at home."

Nyasa Bullets, nicknamed the People's Team, were founded in 1967, a year before Gor Mahia was formed.

They host their matches at a 65,000-seater Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. They've won the Malawian championship a record 13 times.