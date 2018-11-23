Kenya: Fresh Faces in Shujaa Squad for Dubai 7s

Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga has included three new faces in the squad that that will represent Kenya in the HSBC World Sevens Series in the Dubai7s and Cape Town7s legs.

Stanbic Mwamba's Daniel Taabu, Menengai Cream Homeboyz's Johnstone Olindi and Blak Blad's Brian Wahinya have been named in the squad that will leave for Dubai on Sunday. Taabu and Olindi were part of Shujaa squad that finished second at this year's Safari 7s while Wahinya was in the Moran squad.

Coming back into the fort is Samuel Motari, Alvin Otieno, Leonard Mugaisi and Charles Omondi. Otieno and Motari were in the history making Shujaa squad that lifted the Singapore 7s trophy back in 2016 while Charles Omondi and Leonard Mugaisi last represented the country on international duty in 2015. Head Coach Paul Murunga has retained Dennis Ombachi, Eden Agero, Eric Ombasa, Herman Humwa and Jeffrey Oluoch all who were in the previous season.

The team will kick off the 2018/2019 season in Pool B alongside Fiji, Scotland and France of the Dubai7s. Last Season Shujaa collected 10 points in the opening leg of the 2017-18 HSBC Sevens World Series season after finishing seventh, losing out 12-19 to Australia in the fifth place semis.

Shujaa Squad to Dubai/Cape Town7s

1.Dennis Ombachi (Nondies)

2. Alvine Otieno (Menengai Cream Homeboyz)

3. Charles Omondi(Menengai Cream Homeboyz)

4. Leonard Mugaisi(Menengai Cream Homeboyz)

5. Eden Agero(Kenya Harlequins)

6. Eric Ombasa(Menengai Oilers)

7. Samuel Motari(Resolution Impala Saracens)

8. Herman Humwa(Kenya Harlequins)

9. Jeff Oluoch(Menengai Cream Homeboyz)

10. Daniel Taabu(Stanbic Mwamba)

11. Wahinya Brian (Blakblad RC)

12.Johnstone Olindi(Menengai Cream Homeboyz)