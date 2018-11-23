22 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: New Signings Impress as Sofapaka Thump Ruiru

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba scored a brace as new-look Sofapaka thrashed Ruiru AllStars 6-0 in a preseason friendly match at Ruiru stadium on Thursday.

Pistone Mutamba, fresh from netting two goals for Kenya Under-23 in the Olympic Games qualifier double header against Mauritius, opened the scoring on 10 minutes before Kasumba claimed a double to give the side a 3-0 cushion at the break.

The new signings stole the show in the second half. Titus Achesa, acquired from Posta Rangers, winger Ibrahim Kajuba and John Avirre, both from Nakumatt, netted a goal apiece to put the score beyond doubt.

The game also saw Burundian goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana, Rwandese defender Soter Kayumba, winger Cliff Kasuti from Ulinzi Stars, former Nakumatt duo of defender Jacob Faina and midfielder Tom Adwar, feature.

Under the tutelage of Egyptian-born American Medo Melis, Sofapaka are aiming to better last season's performance in the top flight.

"The preparations are going on well, the new faces are fitting in. Hopefully, we can play as a team before the season starts," Sofapaka captain Stephen Waruru said after the match.

Kenya

More Male Students Turning Their Backs on the Teaching Profession

Fewer men compared with women are taking up the teaching profession, a report by the Kenya National Examinations Council… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.