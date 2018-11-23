Kenya: New Signings Impress as Sofapaka Thump Ruiru

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba scored a brace as new-look Sofapaka thrashed Ruiru AllStars 6-0 in a preseason friendly match at Ruiru stadium on Thursday.

Pistone Mutamba, fresh from netting two goals for Kenya Under-23 in the Olympic Games qualifier double header against Mauritius, opened the scoring on 10 minutes before Kasumba claimed a double to give the side a 3-0 cushion at the break.

The new signings stole the show in the second half. Titus Achesa, acquired from Posta Rangers, winger Ibrahim Kajuba and John Avirre, both from Nakumatt, netted a goal apiece to put the score beyond doubt.

The game also saw Burundian goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana, Rwandese defender Soter Kayumba, winger Cliff Kasuti from Ulinzi Stars, former Nakumatt duo of defender Jacob Faina and midfielder Tom Adwar, feature.

Under the tutelage of Egyptian-born American Medo Melis, Sofapaka are aiming to better last season's performance in the top flight.

"The preparations are going on well, the new faces are fitting in. Hopefully, we can play as a team before the season starts," Sofapaka captain Stephen Waruru said after the match.