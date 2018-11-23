Kenya/South Africa: Kerr Wants to Prove Critics Wrong at Black Leopards

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is raring to prove his critics wrong as he settles down to work at South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Black Leopards.

The Englishman came under a barrage of criticism by a section of Gor Mahia fans after he walked out on the team with many predicting that his stay in South Africa will be short. Black Leopards have been previously accused of mistreating their coaches and players.

Former AFC Leopards coach, Belgian Ivan Minnaert is one of the coaches who endured a tough stay at the club. He was held hostage for weeks before he quit and fled the country.

Kerr, it seems, has devised a different strategy to survive at the club based in Thohoyandou, 450km north of Pretoria.

"It has not been smooth in all the clubs that I have been at, but it's how you carry yourself at the club. You have to become friends with the players and the management and try to understand them and their culture. I think I did this very well at Gor Mahia," Kerr told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"At Gor Mahia, I had a very good working relationship with the chairman, Ambrose Rachier, and almost everyone at the club. We did things the right way to a certain extent. We had some issues off the pitch impacted on my players and I. In Vietnam, I had problems with the head coach but we spoke and ironed out the differences," he added.

"When I joined this team(Black Leopards), people were saying that I should not unpack my bags as I will be gone by February. This is the motivation I need to succeed here. Everybody talks but at the end of the day I will trust my chairman and players," he offered.

The title winning coach has some parting words to the K'Ogallo faithfuls: "I'm proud of my work at Gor Mahia and have fond memories of the club. I wish them success under Zico, I want them to continue from where we left."